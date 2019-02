Japanese fastening solutions company YKK has launched the YKK Prifa, a zipper that is inkjet printed on the tape and/or elements of the zipper. The company notes that it “can be personalised by using logos, patterns and gradations, to ensure that even the smallest detail of a garment reflects the brand’s vision”.

Customers can create their own individual designs using any design software, explains the company, and the zipper can be incorporated into a range of items, from sportswear to shoes.

www.ykkeurope.com