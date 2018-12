Print shops offering a full print package that includes everything from garments to soft signage are a big draw for customers who don‘t want to juggle multiple suppliers. That charity that ordered its running tops from you for their annual race day? They probably needed some soft signage too. And remember, cross-selling to existing customers is an easy win compared to finding new customers. Fibreglass flags are a great product to offer thanks to their light frames and the ease with which they can be assembled.

Stuart Maclaren, MD of Your Print Partner, explains: “Fibreglass flags are comparable to feather flags, but instead of an aluminium frame they use an innovative, lightweight, fibreglass frame system. They come as a flat pack, making them easy for transportation, and are also better value for money.”