Print shops offering a full print package thatÂ includes everything from garments to softÂ signage are a big draw for customers who donâ€˜t wantÂ to juggle multiple suppliers. That charity that ordered itsÂ running tops from you for their annual race day? They probablyÂ needed some soft signage too. And remember, cross-selling to existing customers is an easy winÂ compared to finding new customers.Â Fibreglass flags are a great product to offer thanks to their light frames and theÂ ease with which they can be assembled.

Stuart Maclaren, MD of Your Print Partner,Â explains: â€œFibreglass flags are comparable to feather flags, but instead of an aluminiumÂ frame they use an innovative, lightweight, fibreglass frame system. They come as a flatÂ pack, making them easy for transportation, and are also better value for money.”