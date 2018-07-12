New from digital cutter manufacturer ZÃ¼nd is the Over Cutter Camera (OCC). This device is positioned above the cutter, allowing it to capture in one shot all the visible registration marks on the cutting area. The software, ZÃ¼nd Cut Center, then compensates for any material distortions and starts the cutting process. “This workflow is particularly useful for cutting textiles, where single-image capture technology results in significant time savings,” commented the company.
Related Posts
TheMagicTouch rolls out ‘game changing’ T.One transfer paper
September 27, 2016
Mimaki adds light black ink
March 5, 2016
Kornit promises lower ink costs with new Avalanche HD printers
January 18, 2018
Grahame Gardner hits a purple patch with new uniforms for physios
November 28, 2016
Recent Posts
-
ZÃ¼nd launches Over Cutter CameraJul 12, 2018 | Products News
-
Meet the Schulze E-Powerpress and Swing Duo PneuJul 10, 2018 | Machinery
-
Twist so fineJul 9, 2018 | Decorator Profile
-
Hot topic: Choosing the right heat pressJul 9, 2018 | Product Knowledge
-
F&F (Tesco) and CALM – #markyourmanJul 8, 2018 | Decoration Showcase
FEATURED VIDEOS
IMAGES SURVEY
Recent Tweets
-
Master Wilcom embroidery software quickly and easily, in your own time and at your own pace, with expert video tuitâ€twitter.com/i/web/status/1â€¦lg
-
Want to get your hands on a Brother TapeCreator Pro? Enter our competition for your chance to win one!â€twitter.com/i/web/status/1â€¦SD
-
Flower power... The new retail-ready windbreaker from Roly promises something different "from what the market normaâ€twitter.com/i/web/status/1â€¦uV