New from digital cutter manufacturer ZÃ¼nd is the Over Cutter Camera (OCC). This device is positioned above the cutter, allowing it to capture in one shot all the visible registration marks on the cutting area. The software, ZÃ¼nd Cut Center, then compensates for any material distortions and starts the cutting process. “This workflow is particularly useful for cutting textiles, where single-image capture technology results in significant time savings,” commented the company.

www.zund.com